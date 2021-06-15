Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HPGLY stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $112.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.61.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.