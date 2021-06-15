Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIXXF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $26.54 on Friday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

