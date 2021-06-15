Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CGGGF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

