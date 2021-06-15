X Financial (XYF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($2.18). The firm had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%.

Get X Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.