Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.