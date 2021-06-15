Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $388.50 on Friday. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $388.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.53.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.