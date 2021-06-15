Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $388.50 on Friday. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $388.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.53.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

