VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

VGPBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of VGP in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cheuvreux lowered VGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

VGP stock opened at $201.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.14. VGP has a 12-month low of $201.20 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

