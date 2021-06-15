CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$188.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$190.00.

Shares of IFC opened at C$167.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$162.92. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$126.65 and a 1-year high of C$172.24.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

