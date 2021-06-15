CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$188.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$190.00.
Shares of IFC opened at C$167.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$162.92. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$126.65 and a 1-year high of C$172.24.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
