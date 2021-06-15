OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.83.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.82 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.