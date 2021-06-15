Analysts Expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. RADA Electronic Industries posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

RADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

RADA stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $601.17 million, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

