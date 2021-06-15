Head to Head Analysis: Lucira Health (LHDX) and The Competition

Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lucira Health to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lucira Health alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Lucira Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lucira Health Competitors 179 665 1087 34 2.50

Lucira Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 1.66%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 -$37.35 million -0.37 Lucira Health Competitors $406.29 million $35.75 million -58.32

Lucira Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health Competitors -3,100.58% -674.85% -184.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health competitors beat Lucira Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.