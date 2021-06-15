Signata Market Cap Tops $2.80 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $74,208.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Signata has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00064226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00022817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00800140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00084764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.85 or 0.08032435 BTC.

SATA is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,453,693 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

