iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Trading Down 1.1%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.42 and last traded at $57.42. 3,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

