ELYSIA (EL) Price Hits $0.0049

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $631,773.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.00797443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.39 or 0.08021246 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,886,089,375 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

