BitCore (BTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $187,056.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $187,056.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.55 or 0.06410089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $638.64 or 0.01578423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00442671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00146636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.86 or 0.00696629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.27 or 0.00430715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005975 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00040432 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

