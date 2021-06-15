Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

