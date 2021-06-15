TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading 0.6% Higher

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.09 and last traded at $108.09. 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

