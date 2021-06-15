Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10). 239,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 718,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 355.33 ($4.64).

Get Ascential alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.87.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.