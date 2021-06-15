Enzyme Finance (MLN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00789506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.38 or 0.07965558 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

