Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR remained flat at $$15.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 476,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Laureate Education has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,798,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

