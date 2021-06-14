Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25. Lonza Group has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.63.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

