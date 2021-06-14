Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.84. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,023 shares of company stock worth $3,345,079 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.56. 20,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,254. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.14 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

