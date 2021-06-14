Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,844.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004316 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $43,844.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00787737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07948001 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,029,134 coins and its circulating supply is 720,810 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

