Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

