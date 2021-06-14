BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $385.12 or 0.00950188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00790417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.07 or 0.07974347 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,678 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars.

