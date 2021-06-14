Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.58. 4,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.40.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

