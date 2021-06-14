Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Hammerson from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HMSNF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,248. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

