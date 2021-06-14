Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.14

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $56.26 million and $12.33 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00790620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00084476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.11 or 0.07995677 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

