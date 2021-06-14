Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $811,451.12 and approximately $2,576.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00164810 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00185519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.79 or 0.01034351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,947.58 or 0.99855989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,774,267 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

