Lambda Hits Market Cap of $39.02 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $39.02 million and $13.52 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00793217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.08038943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00084446 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,213,297 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

