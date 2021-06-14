First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the May 13th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Shares of NYSE FCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. 89,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

