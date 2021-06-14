DXdao Market Capitalization Hits $12.88 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $261.24 or 0.00648463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00153112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

