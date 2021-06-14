All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0270

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and $29.70 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.00793577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.76 or 0.08048401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00084493 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

