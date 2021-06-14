Reviewing Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) & AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and AMMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 14.91 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,427.18 AMMO $4.57 million 112.18 N/A N/A N/A

AMMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon Enterprise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Axon Enterprise and AMMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00 AMMO 0 0 2 0 3.00

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $176.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. AMMO has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given AMMO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMMO is more favorable than Axon Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28% AMMO N/A -30.03% -14.75%

Risk and Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats AMMO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

