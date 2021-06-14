BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,504,514.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,920 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,550. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $55,723,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $107.11. 459,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.91. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

