pNetwork Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.85 or 0.00792958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.47 or 0.08012945 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,040,159 coins and its circulating supply is 32,449,995 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

