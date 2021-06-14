HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Cap of $443.55 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003150 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $443.55 million and $136,141.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007246 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003309 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043801 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

