Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have commented on ALRN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.76.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

