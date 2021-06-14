Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.
Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.76.
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
