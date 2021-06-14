HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.05

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.05 and last traded at $64.05, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get HORIBA alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.04.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.