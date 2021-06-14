Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.00

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

