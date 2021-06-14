Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Grows By 124.4%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the May 13th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE LFT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

