Short Interest in Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Expands By 100.0%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of HYDI stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,602. Hydromer has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99.
About Hydromer
