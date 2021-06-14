Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in May

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. 4,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,280. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.