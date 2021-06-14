Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $55.90 million and $10.89 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00791761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.45 or 0.08046302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00084336 BTC.

About Bluzelle

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,397,460 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

