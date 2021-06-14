The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the May 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.53. 183,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 641.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,065 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

