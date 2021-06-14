Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in May

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 226,284 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 204.9% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 122,114 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

