Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the May 13th total of 83,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 79,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,587. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

