M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $154,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

