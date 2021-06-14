FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.46. 571,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,874. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.