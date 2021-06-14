Ankr 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.34 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Ankr coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $613.53 million and approximately $30.34 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00790189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.98 or 0.08001636 BTC.

Ankr is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

